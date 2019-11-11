1h ago
Report: Middleton (leg) to miss several weeks
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without services of All-Star Khris Middleton for the immediate future. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the 28-year-old swingman will miss the next several weeks with a left leg injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Charania notes that there is no serious damage in the leg.
In his eighth season out of Texas A&M, Middleton is in the first year of a five-year, $178 million deal signed this past offseason.
Through 10 games this season, Middleton is averaging 18.0 points on .468 shooting, 5.7 boards and 2.9 assists over 30.8 minutes a night.