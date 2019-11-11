The Milwaukee Bucks will be without services of All-Star Khris Middleton for the immediate future.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the 28-year-old swingman will miss the next several weeks with a left leg injury.

Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss several weeks with a left leg injury, but no serious damage in the leg, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2019

Charania notes that there is no serious damage in the leg.

In his eighth season out of Texas A&M, Middleton is in the first year of a five-year, $178 million deal signed this past offseason.

Through 10 games this season, Middleton is averaging 18.0 points on .468 shooting, 5.7 boards and 2.9 assists over 30.8 minutes a night.