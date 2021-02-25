The National Basketball Association is suspending Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley for 12 games, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The ban stems from the 24-year-old Beasley's arrest in the fall on drug possession and threats of violence charges.

Earlier this month, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days at the Hennepin County (MN) Workhouse with work release and home confinement options. His sentence is to be served at season's end. Beasley's threat of violence felony charge will be dropped to a misdemeanor upon completing his probation, while the drug possession felony charge was dropped entirely.

Beasley released a statement on his pending suspension.

"I will take this time to reflect on my decisions," Beasley said. "I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and and I will come back very soon as a better person and player."

In his fifth season out of Florida State and second with the Timberwolves, Beasley is averaging 20.5 points on .455 shooting, 4.6 boards and 2.5 assists over 33.1 minutes a night in 33 games this season.

The 19th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, Beasley is in the first year of a four-year, $60 million deal with the T-Wolves.