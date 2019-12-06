Mitchell: Blue Jays' rotation has to be priority number one right now

Catcher Alex Avila and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million deal according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Avila spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 63 games in 2019, Avila hit slashed .207/.353/.421 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.

Prior to his time in the desert, Avila spent parts of eight seasons in Detroit with the Tigers as well as short stints with the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. His best year came in 2011 when he was named to the American League All-Star Team in a season in which he hit 19 home runs and drove in 82 with an OPS of .895.

The 32-year-old catcher is a veteran of 11 big league seasons after making his debut in August of 2009.