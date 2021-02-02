1h ago
Report: Twins, DH Cruz agree to deal
The Minnesota Twins and designated hitter Nelson Cruz have agreed on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Cruz, 40, has spent the last two seasons with the Twins, hitting 16 home runs and adding 33 RBI in 53 games in 2020.
TSN.ca Staff
Cruz, 40, has spent the last two seasons with the Twins, hitting .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI in 53 games in 2020. The veteran has been incredibly consistent, averaging 41 home runs and 105 RBI per year between 2014 and 2019, hitting no fewer than 37 homers in any of those seasons.
Prior to joining the Twins, Cruz spent time with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Seattle Mariners.