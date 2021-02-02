The Minnesota Twins and designated hitter Nelson Cruz have agreed on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.



Cruz, 40, has been a linchpin of the Bomba Squad Twins' lineup. And he'll be back right in the middle of it in 2021. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2021

Cruz, 40, has spent the last two seasons with the Twins, hitting .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI in 53 games in 2020. The veteran has been incredibly consistent, averaging 41 home runs and 105 RBI per year between 2014 and 2019, hitting no fewer than 37 homers in any of those seasons.

Prior to joining the Twins, Cruz spent time with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Seattle Mariners.