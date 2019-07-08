It appears Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ken Giles has received attention from at least one team ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the Twins have checked in on Giles and San Diego Padres reliever Kirby Yates as they look to add a ninth-inning specialist.

Neal notes that scouts for the Blue Jays and Padres, in addition to those of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks, recently attended a game played by the Rochester Red Wings, the Twins' Triple-A affiliate.

Giles, 28, has a 1.45 ERA this season with a 1-2 record in 31 games with the Blue Jays. He's picked up 13 saves on the year while posting a WHIP of 1.00. He was acquired by the Blue Jays last year in the deal that saw Roberto Osuna join the Houston Astros.

Yates, 32, has a 1.15 ERA this season with an 0-2 record in 38 games with the Padres. He has 30 saves on the season and has a WHIP of 0.79.

The Twins currently sit first in the AL Central with a 56-33 record this season.