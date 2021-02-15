Matt Shoemaker has a new home.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the former Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starter has signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Shoemaker, 34, can earn another $250,000 in performance bonuses. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 15, 2021

The deal is pending a physical and can net Shoemaker an additional $250,000 in bonuses.

Shoemaker, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Jays, but missed a majority of both with an ACL tear incurred during April of 2019.

He made a combined 11 starts over two seasons with the Jays, going 3-1 with a 3.14 earned run average and a WHIP of 0.977 over 57.1 innings pitched.

A native of Wyandotte, MI, Shoemaker spent the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels with whom he was a 16-game winner in 2014.