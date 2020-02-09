Olney expects Betts' trade to still go through despite road bumps

Another day, another twist in last week's blockbuster three-team trade.

After LaVelle E. Neal III of the StarTribune reported Saturday the Minnesota Twins were pulling out of the trade sending Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers over concerns of prospect Brusdar Graterol's medical history, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Sunday that the Twins are still involved.

As @JonHeyman reported, progress today in three-team Betts blockbuster - and yes, #MNTwins still involved, source says. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2020

Rosenthal also reports the teams are making progress.

"In current talks, Twins are working hard to satisfy Dodgers and the Dodgers are working hard to satisfy Red Sox, sources say. Two separate deals are possible (for example, Graterol-plus for Maeda and Verdugo and others for Betts/Price). But all three teams involved in talks," Rosenthal wrote on Twitter Sunday.

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox, Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a blockbuster trade sending Betts and David Price to L.A., starter Kenta Maeda to the Twins and prospects Graterol and Alex Verdugo to the BoSox. But things hit a snag later in the week when it was reported the Red Sox grew concerned with Graterol's medical history, casting doubt over his viability as a starting pitcher long-term. Graterol was still with the Twins throwing as recently as Saturday.

The Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement on Friday calling for a resolution to the situation, saying "the events of this last week have unfairly put several players’ lives in a state of limbo."

All three teams are scheduled to begin spring training at various points next week.