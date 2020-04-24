The Minnesota Vikings are interested in pursuing a trade for Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Cronin says the Vikings proposed an offer to the Redskins at least a week before the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday, but nothing came to fruition.

feel very much in the race to land the left tackle. They have the draft capital to do it, with 12 picks for Days 2/3. But there are still a couple unknowns. Many of you have sent me questions about how the Vikings can afford Williams? Yes, they'd have to make space for him on the — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 24, 2020

at safety, so he might be off the table. The question remains: will Williams play on his current contract where he's set to earn $12.5 million in 2020? If WAS doesn't feel like they're getting adequate compensation for a 7x Pro Bowler, they could let this drag out longer. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 24, 2020

The 31-year-old is slated to make $12.5 million in 2020, the final year of a five-year, $68 million contract.

Cronin notes that Minnesota believe they are "very much in the race" to acquire Williams from Washington and speculates a logical move could be to send offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who earns a similar salary as Williams, and a draft pick to the Redskins to complete a potential trade. Safety Anthony Harris hasn't been discussed as a potential trade chip, says Cronin, after general manager Rick Spielman saying the team was "pretty well set" at safety.

Late last month Williams' agent reiterated his client's wish to be traded or released, accusing Washington of not negotiating a trade in good faith.

Williams has spent his entire career in Washington after the team drafted him fourth overall in 2010. The Oklahoma product played nine straight seasons, earning trips to the Pro Bowl in the last seven, before taking last year off.