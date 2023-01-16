The Minnesota Wild are closing in on a contract extension with pending restricted free agent Matthew Boldy, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Smith notes that the focus in talks has shifted towards a long-term deal and the extension could be in the seven-year range.

UPDATE: The #mnwild are making progress on a Matt Boldy extension, could get done as early as today. It wouldn’t be surprising if it’s in the 7-year range. Focus shifted to long-term deal with pending RFA. Wrote Saturday on what Boldy deal might look like https://t.co/bGyjCgWxkV — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 16, 2023

The 21-year-old forward has 12 goals and 29 points in 42 games this season with the Wild. He posted 15 goals and 39 points in 47 games as a rookie last year.

The Wild selected Boldy 12th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and he made his debut with the franchise last season after spending two years at Boston College.

A native of Milford, MA., he scored five goals posted seven points in seven games while helping Team USA earn gold at the 2021 World Juniors.