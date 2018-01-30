Nikola Mirotic's nightmare season with the Chicago Bulls isn't over after all.

A deal to send the 26-year-old big man to the New Orleans Pelicans for centre Omer Asik and a first-round pick has falled apart, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

New Orleans and Chicago had a deal for Nikola Mirotic, but it's fallen apart for now, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

According to Wojnarowski, the issue at hand is Mirotic's $12.5 million team option for next season.

"Chicago [Bulls] and New Orleans [Pelicans] don't need Mirotic's permission to make trade should his $12.5M team option in 2018-19 get guaranteed with a trade," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Without that salary guaranteed prior to finalizing trade, teams need Mirotic to agree. Otherwise, Mirotic likely becomes a rental for Pels.

"Essentially, Mirotic has control over his future with a trade. He can't be sure that New Orleans will pick up his $12.5M option next season -- unless Chicago does it for him prior to completing the trade. It is understandable why Mirotic isn't eager to cost himself that $12.5M."

Mirotic missed the first two months of the season with facial fractures stemming from an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis at practice.

The native of Titograd, Montenegro has appeared in 25 games this season for the Bulls, averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 points in 24.9 minutes a night. The Pelicans hoped that Mirotic could fill the hole left by DeMarcus Cousins, who was lost for the season after incurring an Achilles tear over the weekend.

This would have been Asik's second tour of duty with the Bulls, having played there from 2010 to 2012.

A native of Bursa, Turkey, Asik is averaging 1.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes a night over 13 games. This is the 31-year-old forward's eighth season in the NBA. He has three years and $34 million remaining on his current deal.