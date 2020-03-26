Major League Baseball and the Players Association have an agreement on compensation and adjustments for the 2020 and 2021 seasons amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, MLB owners will advance the players $170 million for April and May. If there is no season, that money will be kept by the players. MLB has the right to shorten the 2020 draft to five rounds and they can delay the start of the international signing period to as late as 2021.

In the event the 2020 season gets cancelled, players will still earn a year of eligible service time, allowing players like Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer and Marcus Stroman to still become free agents in November.

Major League Baseball was scheduled to hold its opening day on Thursday, but the season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.