Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have a deal, sources tell ESPN. The players have voted on it already. MLB owners are expected to ratify it tomorrow. An excellent sign that draws a path forward as baseball tries to figure out when it will return. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 27, 2020

According to Passan, MLB owners will advance the players $170 million for April and May. If there is no season, that money will be kept by the players. MLB has the right to shorten the 2020 draft to five rounds and they can delay the start of the international signing period to as late as 2021.