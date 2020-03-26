10m ago
Report: MLB, PA agree to adjustments
Major League Baseball and the Players Association have an agreement on compensation and adjustments for the 2020 and 2021 seasons amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Projecting Blue Jays' opening day roster...in 2022
Major League Baseball and the Players Association have an agreement on compensation and adjustments for the 2020 and 2021 seasons amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
In the event the 2020 season gets cancelled, players will still earn a year of eligible service time, allowing players like Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer and Marcus Stroman to still become free agents in November.
Major League Baseball was scheduled to hold its opening day on Thursday, but the season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.