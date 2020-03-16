Player have been told there is no freeze yet on roster moves but that could soon change.

They can also return home and receive $1,100 per week living allowance until at least April 9 for players on 40-man rosters and non-roster invites who finished last season on 40-man roster — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2020

Nightengale adds that players have been told there is no freeze yet on roster moves but that could soon change. In the meantime, players are allowed to return home and receive $1,100 per week in living expenses until at least April 9 for players on the 40-man roster as well as non-roster invitees who finished last season on the 40-man.