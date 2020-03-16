26m ago
Report: MLB could be delayed until July
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, commissioner Rob Manfred is having a conference call to discuss all team shutting down their facilities. Several general managers are bracing for the delay to now last as long as July.
TSN.ca Staff
It looks like we could be a long, long time without baseball.
MLB made the decision last week to push back its season for an undefined period of time due to the worsening COVID-19 situation worldwide.