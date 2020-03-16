It looks like we could be a long, long time without baseball.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, commissioner Rob Manfred is having a conference call to discuss all team shutting down their facilities. Several general managers are bracing for the delay to now last as long as July.

Nightengale adds that players have been told there is no freeze yet on roster moves but that could soon change. In the meantime, players are allowed to return home and receive $1,100 per week in living expenses until at least April 9 for players on the 40-man roster as well as non-roster invitees who finished last season on the 40-man.

MLB made the decision last week to push back its season for an undefined period of time due to the worsening COVID-19 situation worldwide. 