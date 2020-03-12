Major League Baseball is joining the list of leagues on hold.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, after a conference call among owners Thursday afternoon, MLB is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well, Passan adds.

The MLB is expected to make an announcement later on Thursday.

