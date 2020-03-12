9m ago
Report: MLB expected to suspend spring training
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, after a conference call among owners Thursday afternoon, MLB is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well, Passan adds.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB suspending all operations indefinitely
Major League Baseball is joining the list of leagues on hold.
The MLB is expected to make an announcement later on Thursday.
More to come.