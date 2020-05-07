Major League Baseball continues to eye a possible start date for 2020 season and is expected to submit a return-to-play proposal to the MLB Players Association within the next week, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan reports that some teams have already started telling players to prepare for a spring training that could start in mid-June, with Opening Day in early July. He added that players across the United States have also started to work out at team facilities.

At one point, it appeared the league was leaning toward the hub city model in order to get back to action, quarantining all 30 teams in a state like Arizona. Now, according to Passan, it appears it is looking at possibly playing at home stadiums.

The 2020 season has been delayed for six weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.