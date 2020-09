Major League Baseball has cancelled its annual general managers meeting scheduled for November according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The annual #MLB General Manager meetings, scheduled in November, have been cancelled. The Winter Meetings are tentatively still scheduled in December in Dallas, Texas. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 14, 2020

The winter meetings, tentatively scheduled to take place in December in Dallas, remain in place for the time being, Nightengale adds.

Last year's winter meetings were in San Diego.

MLB's regular season schedule is set to conclude on Sept. 27 the with postseason set to conclude approximately one month later.