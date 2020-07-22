Phillips: Jays must be strong mentally to survive without a home

Here we go again.

The MLB and the MLBPA are re-engaging on the possibility of expanded playoffs for this season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Sources: MLB and union are re-engaging on the possibility of expanded playoffs for this season. Has to be done before first pitch 25 hours from now, but there seems to be optimism. Hope was to go from 10 playoff teams to 16. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2020

Heyman adds that a deal will need to get done before the first pitch of the regular season is thrown on Thursday night.

There is a hope that the expanded playoffs would see the playoff field jump to 16 teams, six more than previous seasons.

More to come.