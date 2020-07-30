43m ago
Report: MLB, MLBPA approves 7-inning doubleheaders for 2020
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association have approved a move to stage 7-inning doubleheader games, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association have approved a move to stage 7-inning doubleheader games, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The rule change takes effect on Aug. 1 and is only for the 2020 season, which was shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With an increasing number of doubleheaders due to weather and covid-19 spread, Passan reports that the rule change came together quickly.
Official Baseball Rules allow minor leagues to adopt a rule providing one or both games of a doubleheader be seven innings. NCAA rules allow the options of two nine-inning games, a seven and a nine or two sevens.