Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association have approved a move to stage 7-inning doubleheader games, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The rule change takes effect on Aug. 1 and is only for the 2020 season, which was shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With an increasing number of doubleheaders due to weather and covid-19 spread, Passan reports that the rule change came together quickly.

Official Baseball Rules allow minor leagues to adopt a rule providing one or both games of a doubleheader be seven innings. NCAA rules allow the options of two nine-inning games, a seven and a nine or two sevens.