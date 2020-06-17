Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The deal is expected to include prorated pay as well as an expanded playoff schedule, two of the major sticking points in current negotiations.

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

The news comes after Heyman reported that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Players Association executive director Tony Clark had a productive face-to-face meeting in Arizona.

Breaking: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players union chief Tony Clark had what’s being called a productive meeting face to face in Arizona. Meeting was called at Manfred’s request — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

The meeting was called at the request of Manfred and comes after tensions have continued to mount in the negotiations between the two sides to return to play the 2020 season.

On Monday, Manfred, who stated a week earlier that he was 100% confident that a season would happen, reversed his position on the likelihood of the two sides reaching a deal and playing the season.

“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is going to continue,” Manfred said on ESPN. “The owners are 100% committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that I’m 100% certain that’s going to happen.”

After rejecting the latest offer from the league, the MLBPA said they would not issue a counter offer.

“It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile,” Clark said in a statement. “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

The MLB can impose a shorter schedule provided they agree to pay the players a full prorated portion of their salaries.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem also sent a seven-page letter to Players Association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether it will waive the threat of legal action and tell MLB to announce a spring training report date and a regular-season schedule.