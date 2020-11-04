Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are moving closer toward a resolution regarding third baseman Justin Turner, who was seen celebrating maskless on the field along with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates despite contracting COVID-19 following the conclusion of the World Series, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

MLB and the Players Association are moving closer to a resolution on Justin Turner, sources tell The Athletic. Potential discipline aside, these questions remain: Is Turner experiencing symptoms? How did Turner become infected inside a supposedly secure bubble? 1/2 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 5, 2020

Other questions include: Does Turner, after being removed from the game in the eighth inning, plan to apologize for returning to the field to celebrate? Will the episode affect the Dodgers’ decision on whether to re-sign him as a free agent? 2/2 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 5, 2020

Rosenthal notes that there are several questions that remain aside from Turner's potential punishment, including whether or not Turner is experiencing symptoms, how he became infected inside a supposedly secure MLB postseason bubble and whether or not he plans to apologize. Rosenthal adds that it's also a question whether Turner's actions will affect the Dodgers' decision to potentially re-sign him after his contract expired following the postseason.

Turner was pulled from Game 6 following the seventh inning after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was quarantined in a doctor’s office off to the side, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said.

Turner later returned to the field with a mask to celebrate the Dodgers’ title. He then took down his mask and posed for a team photo on the field.

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game,” MLB said in a statement Wednesday. “Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others.

"While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.”

Los Angeles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to claim their first World Series title since 1988.