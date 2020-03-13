Major League Baseball players are heading home.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports a deal has been agreed between the league and the MLBPA that will allow players to leave their respective training camps in Florida and Arizona.

In a change, players are being sent home from spring camps now after an agreement between MLB and union. Possible some could remain but there will be no formal workouts. Players are concerned. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2020

Heyman notes that players can remain if they so choose, but there will be no formal workouts while operations are suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Thursday, MLB announced the cancellation of remaining spring training games and the postponement of the start of the regular season for at least two weeks.