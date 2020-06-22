Are we sure that MLB wants to come back and play?

The 38-member executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association have scheduled a meeting Monday to discuss the modified 60-game proposal from the league according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The 38-member executive board of the players union have scheduled a meeting this afternoon to discuss the modified #MLB's 60-game proposal. @Enrique_Rojas1 reports that a formal vote will be taken. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 22, 2020

According to Enrique Rojas, a formal vote will be taken Monday.

The news comes after players were originally scheduled to hold a vote on Sunday but it was delayed after the MLB changed its proposal late.

The MLBPA and MLB are in the middle of a tense battle to hammer out an agreement for a possible 2020 season.The players were informed by the league that they would not agree to play a season of longer than 60 games, after the union tabled a 70-game proposal.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with union executive director Tony Clark on Tuesday in an effort to reignite talks and possibly reach a deal.

Following the meeting, Manfred said the sides had reached a framework for a 60-game regular season schedule with full prorated pay for the players and expanded playoffs for the next two seasons.

Clark disagreed that anything had been agreed to during their meeting and the players filed a counter-offer to MLB’s 60-game proposal.

Opening Day was originally schedule for March 26 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.