Major League Baseball has cleared a small hurdle in their goal toward a potential return to play this summer.

According to multiple reports, MLB and the Major League Umpires Association have agreed to a deal on salary structure going forward.

The umpires will receive about a 30% paycut. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 1, 2020

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the umpires will receive a pay cut in the neighbourhood of 30 per cent. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the initial offer from the umpires union was 20 per cent while the league’s proposal had the figure at about 35 per cent.

The umpires' daily per diem on the road will also be reduced 20%, but #MLB hopes to defray some of the cost by booking hotels using their system at cheaper rates. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 1, 2020

Nightengale adds that umpires' daily per diem on the road will also be reduced by 20 per cent but MLB hopes to defray some of the cost by booking hotels using their system at cheaper rates.

Reaching a deal with the umpires was one of the many hurdles commissioner Rob Manfred had to clear in an effort to hold some kind of a shortened season in 2020. While there is no official plan in place as of yet, multiple reports indicate there is a growing sense of optimism around baseball that some sort of a season is likely to happen in 2020.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 before COVID-19 put MLB – and the rest of the sports world – on hold.