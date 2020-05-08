Major League Baseball and the players union will resume talks next week about potential return scenarios, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

MLB and players union will resume talks about return scenarios and potential dates next week. Early July remains best case scenario, dependent on the virus, the data and availability of testing. Regular divisions remain the thought. Play at home parks the goal (where possible). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 8, 2020

Heyman adds that early July remains the best case scenario for a potential start to the regular season with spring training getting underway at some point in June. Starting the season will depend on a number of things, including COVID-19 data and the availability of testing.

Regular divisions remain the preferred option along with playing games in home ballparks where possible, Heyman adds.

Last month, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that baseball was considering realigning the divisions under a proposal that would see teams playing home games in empty stadiums in spring training. But now with the league's focus on having teams play at their home ballparks, it doesn't seem as if realignment will be necessary.

Spring switch? Majority of teams favor spring training at regular home parks in franchise cities where possible (NY, Boston among potential exceptions depending on MDs, authorities). If so: intrasquad games. With only 1 field at home park, workouts likely staggered through day. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 8, 2020

In addition, the majority of teams favour holding spring training at regular home parks in franchise cities where possible. Heyman notes cities like New York and Boston are among potential exceptions depending on the direction of local governments and health authorities. If this comes to pass, teams will likely play intrasquad games as opposed to conventional spring games against other teams and would likely be forced to stagger workouts throughout the day since home ballparks only contain one field as opposed to the usual handful of fields available at a spring training complex.

The MLB regular season was originally supposed to begin on March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back play indefinitely.