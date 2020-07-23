NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Thursday to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season, a person familiar with the deal said, a decision that makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the post-season.

The agreement was reached Thursday hours before the season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals, according to the a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to owner approval.

Sixteen of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round. Those winners move on to the best-of-five Division Series, where the usual format resumes. The final four teams are in best-of-seven League Championship Series, and the pennant winners meet in the best-of-seven World Series.

As part of the deal, MLB agreed to guarantee a post-season pool that would be $50 million if the entire post-season is played. The post-season pool usually comprises ticket money from the post-season, but baseball anticipates playing the entire year in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus.

