Phillips likes MLB's return-to-play framework, but a 'lot of damage' has been done

Baseball isn't back just yet.

It looked like the MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association were headed toward a deal as of midday on Wednesday and while there appears to have been progress made according to multiple reports, nothing is done yet.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, one of the obstacles remaining in negotiations is the length of the season.

MLB proposed a 60-game season to players on Wednesday but Nightengale reports the union is looking for a season closer to 70 games, leading the optimism of a deal earlier in the day to dissipate a bit. Nightengale adds the extra handful of games would add about $250 million in player salary.

A universal DH in both 2020 and 2021 and expanded playoffs for those two seasons are also expected to be included in any deal.

“At my request, [MLBPA executive director] Tony Clark and I met for several hours (Tuesday) in Phoenix,’’ MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today."

"Reports of an agreement are false," the MLBPA said in a statement.

Reports of an agreement are false. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 17, 2020

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.