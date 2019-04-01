Atletico Madrid will be the opponents for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, according to a report by Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated.

BREAKING from @GrantWahl: Atletico Madrid will be MLS's All-Star Game opponent this summer https://t.co/TPYFHHyW1V pic.twitter.com/6BZqr4UxlW — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 1, 2019

The All-Star game, which since 2005 has featured the best players in Major League Soccer against a European club, will take place at Orlando City Stadium.

Last season, the MLS All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw against Juventus, before falling 5-3 in penalties at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side features superstars such as Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa.

Atletico Madrid is currently second in La Liga.