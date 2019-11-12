Italy striker Moise Kean didn't feature in Everton's 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday due to a breach of club etiquette.

The BBC's Phil McNulty reports the 19-year-old striker was late for a team meeting for the second time this season and Marco Silva chose not to name Kean in the squad as punishment.

Kean has since apologized for his tardiness.

Signed in the summer for £27 million from Juventus, Kean has only started four games this season for the Toffees across all competitions and is yet to find the back of the net.

Getting benched for lateness has become somewhat of a habit for the Vercelli native. Kean was dropped from the Azzurri squad for its last set of EURO 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland in September for a late arrival at a team meeting.

Kean has not been named in Roberto Mancini's Italy team for this week's matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Armenia.