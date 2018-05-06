St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will miss the next month after undergoing groin surgery Saturday night, according to Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed the news to the Post-Dispatch.

The 35-year-old was forced to leave Saturday's game at Busch Stadium in the ninth inning after taking a foul-tip off to the groin area off the bat of Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant. Cards pitcher Jordan Hicks was on the mound and his pitch was recorded at 102-mph.

Molina fell to the ground in immense pain and needed a few minutes before he was able to walk off the diamond under his own power.

“That was a bad one,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny told the Post-Dispatch after the game. “And those ones don’t necessarily feel better tomorrow. That was hard to see.”

The eight-time All-Star is in his 15th year with the Cardinals and his hitting .272 with six home runs and 17 RBIs over 30 games.