Fredy Montero, who was on a one-year loan with the Vancouver Whitecaps, is set to sign with Sporting Lisbon, according to a report by Patrick Johnston of the Province.

Montero joined the Whitecaps on loan from Tianjin TEDA of the Chinese Super League.

The 30-year-old originally joined the Chinese Super League side from Sporting in 2016 for a fee reportedly upwards of $7.5 million.

Montero finished the season with 14 goals for the Whitecaps in the regular season and playoffs.

The Whitecaps gave up $100,000 in 2018 General Allocation Money, $125,000 in 2018 Targeted Allocation Money and an international roster spot to Minnesota United to move up to number one in the MLS Allocation Process to acquire Montero.