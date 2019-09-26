1h ago
Report: Als' Evans (hand) out indefinitely
Montreal Alouettes defensive back Ciante Evans will be out indefinitely with a broken hand, according to Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.
TSN.ca Staff
In his first season with the Alouettes, Evans has 28 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games.
The 26-year-old had previously spent four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, and was named a West Division All-Star the previous three seasons and a CFL All-Star during the 2016 and 2017 season.