Montreal Alouettes defensive back Ciante Evans will be out indefinitely with a broken hand, according to Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

In his first season with the Alouettes, Evans has 28 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games.

The 26-year-old had previously spent four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, and was named a West Division All-Star the previous three seasons and a CFL All-Star during the 2016 and 2017 season.