Montreal Alouettes receiver DeVier Posey has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Eskimos with a calf injury, Didier Ormejuste of RDS reported.

Posey is in his first season with the Alouettes, and has nine receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in three games.

In other Als' roster news, fellow receiver B.J. Cunningham is questionable for Saturday's game with a knee injury, per Ormejuste.

Cunningham has 23 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown in four games for the Als this season.