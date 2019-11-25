Khari Jones' contract to remain with the Montreal Alouettes as head coach is done, according to a report from the Montreal Gazette's Herb Zurkowsky.

I’m told @Khari17Jones’ new contract is done. Three years. Could be announced as early as Tuesday by #AlsMTL — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) November 25, 2019

Zurkowsky added the new contract is for three years and could be announced by the team as soon as Tuesday.

Jones took over from Mike Sherman on an interim basis just before the start of the season and led the Alouettes to a 10-8 record and the Eastern Semifinal. Sherman went 5-13 with the team the year before.