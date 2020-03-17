2h ago
Report: Habs prospect Caufield to return to Wisconsin
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has informed the University of Wisconsin he intends to return for his sophomore season, according to a report from Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal.
TSN.ca Staff
Caufield was drafted 15th overall by the Habs in the 2019 NHL Draft. He finished his freshman season at Wisconsin with 19 goals and 17 assists in 36 games.