It appears Mookie Betts will be extending his stay in Los Angeles long-term.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Dodger and Betts are are deep into negotiations on a 10-year contract. Passan adds that while the deal is not done, Betts is expected to sign a "massive" contract in the coming days.

The parameters that @LouMerloni first alluded to -- a deal of 10 years -- would be the sort to prompt Betts to forgo free agency. The devil will be in the details -- the money, the structure of payments, how to proceed if fans cannot return in 2021 and other important issues. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2020

Betts, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this season, was traded to the Dodgers earlier this year from the Boston Red Sox in a deal that also saw David Price head to Los Angeles. Price opted out of the 2020 MLB season earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Betts avoided arbitration with the Red Sox after last season by signing a one-year, $27 million deal with the Red Sox. The deal was the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. He hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs last season after being named AL MVP in 2018.

Betts was ranked No. 1 on Scott Mitchell's list of potential 2020 free agents in April.