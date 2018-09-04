Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reached a deal with Spanish authorities for a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine in his tax fraud case, reports El Mundo.

The fine comes to a reported $1.8 million (USD) and will settle the case that arose from Mourinho failing to declare income from image rights during his spell as Real Madrid manager in 2011 and 2012.

According to Spanish law, any jail term under two years on a first offence does not need to be served in prison and Mourinho is likely to receive probation.

A native of Setubal, Portugal, Mourinho said in earlier in court filings that he has now paid all back taxes in full.

Mourinho is the latest in a long list of football figures accused of tax crimes in Spain, including his former Real player Cristiano Ronaldo, Barca's Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar, who was cleared last year after irregularities arose during his time at Barcelona.