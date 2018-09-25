The on-and-off drama between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and midfielder Paul Pogba is seemingly on again.

According to multiple reports, Mourinho told his players at training on Tuesday that he will not let Pogba captain the side again due to the World Cup winner's poor attitude.

Jose Mourinho has told his mufc players that Paul Pogba will not captain the team again. Mourinho annoyed with Pogba’s attitude & wanted to remind the players that no one is bigger than the club. More @TimesSport — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) September 25, 2018

Times Sports' Paul Hirst notes that Mourinho is attempting to show his players that nobody is bigger than the club, while ESPN's Rob Dawson reports that the relationship between Mourinho and Pogba has grown increasingly strained.

United named Antonio Valencia as its captain upon Michael Carrick's retirement after last season, but the Ecuador international has been sidelined by injury.

Pogba served as captain in the team's 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday and on two other occasions.

The 25-year-old France international is one of a number of regulars left out of the team for Tuesday's League Cup encounter with Derby County. 'Keeper David de Gea and left-back Luke Shaw are also omitted from the squad.