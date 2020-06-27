Multiple Texas Rangers employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan added Rangers employees fear for their health and are hoping the Rangers begin to let them start working from home following the positive tests.

Rangers employees have been urged to work from Globe Life Field, the team's new stadium, since the team entered a new phase of reopening 10 days ago.

We are terrified for our safety," a Rangers employee said, via the ESPN report. "Terrified to share COVID-19, unknowingly, with an older employee, a pregnant co-worker or anyone else who may have some sort of underlying condition. We all knew it would come to this. It was only a matter of time."

More than 200 people work at the stadium on a daily basis, according to the report.