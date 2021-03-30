23m ago
Report: Diaz, Edwards set for five-round, non-title co-main event at UFC 262
Nate Diaz will return to the Octagon at UFC 262 as he’ll face Leon Edwards in a five-round, co-main event bout on the May 15 card, according to a report by Ariel Helwani of ESPN. The bout, which will take place in the welterweight division, will be the first non-title, five-round co-main event bout in UFC history.
TSN.ca Staff
Diaz has not fought since he lost to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in a bout that was for the BMF belt.
The 35-year-old lost the bout due to a doctor’s stoppage after a cut over his eye a deemed to severe to continue after the third round.
Prior to that bout, Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241.
After missing a year-and-a-half of action, Edwards had his return to the cage cut short earlier this month when an accidental eye poke brought his fight against Belal Muhammad to a premature end.
The fight was ruled a no-contest.
Edwards was originally scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, however he was forced out of the bout as he was still recovering from COVID-19.
Prior to the no contest, the 29-year-old was riding an eight-fight winning streak that stretches back to 2016.