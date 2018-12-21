1h ago
Report: Nationals sign SP Sanchez
TSN.ca Staff
The Washington Nationals have signed starter Anibal Sanchez to a two-year deal worth $19 million according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The deal includes a club option for 2021, Rosenthal adds.
After struggling the past few seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Sanchez rebounded last year with the Atlanta Braves. In 136.2 innings across 24 starts, Sanchez went 7-6 with an earned run average of 2.83.
Sanchez joins a Nationals rotation already featuring a three-headed monster of Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and newly-signed left-hander Patrick Corbin.
Prior to his time in the Motor City, Sanchez spent seven seasons in Miami with the Marlins.