The Washington Nationals have signed starter Anibal Sanchez to a two-year deal worth $19 million according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Anibal Sanchez with #Nationals, per source: 2019-$8M (of which $2M payable 1/15/21). 2020- $9M (of which $2M payable 1/15/21). Club option 2021 for $12M or $2M buyout. Plus: $500,000 each for 18gs; 22gs; 26gs; 30gs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2018

The deal includes a club option for 2021, Rosenthal adds.

After struggling the past few seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Sanchez rebounded last year with the Atlanta Braves. In 136.2 innings across 24 starts, Sanchez went 7-6 with an earned run average of 2.83.

Sanchez joins a Nationals rotation already featuring a three-headed monster of Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and newly-signed left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Prior to his time in the Motor City, Sanchez spent seven seasons in Miami with the Marlins.