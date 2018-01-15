Donaldson found out about new deal just before teeing off

The Washington Nationals and utilityman Howie Kendrick have agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal according to multiple reports.

The Nationals acquired Kendrick in July from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a pitching prospect and international bonus pool money.

In 91 games last season for the Phillies and Nationals, Kendrick hit .315 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs.

Kendrick played all over the diamond in 2017, seeing time in left field, right field, second base and first base.

Kendrick will join Brandon Kintzler (two years, $10 million) and Matt Adams (one year, $4 million) as free agents signed by the Nationals this off-season.