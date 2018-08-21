Let the firesale in DC commence.

The Washington Nationals have traded infielders Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to Robert Murray of The Athletic and Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, respectively.

#Cubs acquiring Daniel Murphy from the #Nationals, sources tell The Athletic. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 21, 2018

Fellow infielder Adams returns to the club he spent the first five-plus years of his big-league career.

Sources: Nationals are dealing Matt Adams to the Cardinals. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 21, 2018

A native of Jacksonville, Murphy has only appeared in 56 games for the Nats this season, making his season debut in June after knee surgery. He's batting .300 with six home runs and 29 runs batted in and an OPS of .784.

Murphy is in his 10th season in the majors and third with the Nats after seven seasons with the New York Mets. He is in the final year of a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

The 2015 National League Championship Series MVP, Murphy has extensive postseason experience, reaching the playoffs in three consecutive series.

Fancred's Jon Heyman reports the prospect going to the Nats in the trade is infielder Andruw Monasterio.

prospect Andruw monasterio is going to nats for murphy — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 21, 2018

Monasterio, 21, was with the Cubs' High-A ball affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Adams, 29, was traded from the Cards last summer to the Atlanta Braves and signed a one-year deal with the Nats last winter.

In 94 games this season, Adams is hitting .257 with 18 HR and 48 RBI and an OPS of .842.

And the Nationals might not yet be done dealing.

I'm told the Dodgers are the "mystery team" that claimed Bryce Harper on revocable waivers. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 21, 2018

NBC Sports Washington's Grant Paulsen reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed slugger Bryce Harper on revocable waivers, but Heyman adds that the claim has expired as no deal was worked out between the two teams.