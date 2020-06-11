How the NBA will handle players hesitant to restart in 'bubble'

The NBA is planning to allow teams to bring up to 17 players on their roster should the season resume according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds this number includes players on two-way contracts and is slightly above the originally expected 15-player roster size.

"Would imagine the Raptors are on board with this. They're high on both of their two-way players: Oshae Brissett (who logged rotation minutes at points this season) and Paul Watson Jr.," tweeted TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg adds that Toronto's 15-player roster (now 17) is full.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Thursday that the league is planning to now start the season on July 30 -- not 31 -- at Walt Disney World in Orlando should it be deemed safe by health authorities.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 minutes after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that caused many leagues to cancel, delay or suspend their respective seasons.