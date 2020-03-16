Gobert: 'I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously'

As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA owners and executives are bracing for the possibility of a mid-to-late June return as a best-case scenario for the league, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A potential three-month hiatus from when the NBA suspended the season on March 11 will surely come with a lot of challenges, but Wojnarowski adds that the league even has fears that the season may ultimately wind up being lost completely.

"Fears exist of a season completely lost, especially based on what some experts see as the slow response of the United States to flatten the curve of the coronavirus and make testing available on a widespread basis, " Wojnarowski wrote.

"The league office has given teams no guidance yet on a timeline for a resumption of play, but organizations themselves are preparing for the possibility of a long hiatus based upon the facts surrounding the coronavirus outbreak."

The NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11. His Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell has since also tested positive for the virus, reportedly along with Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood.