The NBA could be returning slightly sooner than originally expected.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the league is aiming for a July 30 return date.

The NBA is targeting a slightly earlier date for the restart of the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN: July 30. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020

The league had announced last week its intentions to restart play on July 31, but it now appears prepared to bump that up by a day.

There is no word as to why it would be moved up.

All remaining NBA games and the playoffs will be played at Disney World in Orlando with 22 of the 30 NBA teams heading to Florida to compete.