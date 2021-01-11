Adam Silver is hopeful that the NBA will have a better handle on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic next month, but concedes that things are going to get worse before they get better.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the NBA commissioner made these comments during a Dec. 30 meeting with league stakeholders including team general managers, coaches and NBPA representatives.

"January is going to be the worst month," Silver reportedly told the group. "We are optimistic about improvements in February … after we get through the darkest days."

On Sunday, the league was forced to cancel its second game of the season when the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics were both only able to dress a league-minimum eight players due to positive tests and contact tracing.

As of Sunday, more than two dozen players were in quarantine or isolation as part of the league's health and safety protocols.

Still, there has been no talk of hitting the pause button on the season. In a league conference call on Friday, Charania notes that there was talk about how the league's positivity rate was lower than the NFL's at this point in its season.

Multiple sources tell Charania that the league and the NBPA are set to discuss updating protocols in the near future.