The NBA is considering numerous contingency plans for the hopeful resumption of their season and discussed possible options Tuesday on a conference call according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league is reportedly considering playing only a handful of their remaining regular season games before jumping into the playoffs or shortening early playoff series' from best-of-seven to best-of-five.

Wojnarowski adds that many came away from the call feeling a resumption in play before June -- if not later -- was hard to fathom at the moment. Teams are hoping the league will soon provide drop-dead dates for beginning the season but the NBA "doesn't seem to be rushing into locking themselves into those scenarios."

Wojnarowski also reported the NBA is raising its line of credit from $650 million to $1.2 billion as they continue to navigate through their season suspension due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in North America and throughout much of the world.

The league suspended its season last Wednesday evening after it was revealed that Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. Several other leagues joined them in suspending their respective seasons over the next several days.