46m ago
Report: NBA Draft Lottery set for Aug. 20
The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is set for August 20, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The lottery will be held virtual with each of the 14 teams having a representative via virtual display.
TSN.ca Staff
The 2020 NBA Draft will happen virtually on Oct. 16