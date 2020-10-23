3h ago
Report: NBA eyes Dec. 22 start, 72 games
The NBA is discussing possible changes to plans for the 2020-21 season that would include starting as quickly as possible, playing fewer than 82 games and not waiting for fans to be permitted to all league arenas, according to ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
Windhorst: Very strong chance NBA begins season before Christmas
The NBA is targeting a Dec. 22 start to next season with a 72-game schedule that finishes before the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The report comes after ESPN noted the NBA was discussing possible changes to plans for the 2020-21 season, including Christmas Day start, playing fewer than 82 games and not waiting for fans to be permitted to all league arenas, according to ESPN.
The league is conducting a Board of Governors meeting on Friday.
"The goal for us next season is to play a standard season, 82-game season and playoffs. In home arenas, in front of fans," NBA Comissioner Adam Silver said last month.
The league also continues to discuss tournament and play-in scenarios. The NBA has long-planned to use this upcoming 75th anniversary season to experiment with new revenue-generating formats.
The NBA and NBAPA have agreed to an Oct. 30 date to hammer out any modifications to the current collective bargaining agreement for the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN.