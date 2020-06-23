Despite multiple teams expressing interest, free agent DeMarcus Cousins will sit out the NBA's resumed season and continue to rehab for a full return in 2020-21, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: Multiple teams have expressed interest in DeMarcus Cousins but have been told the four-time All-Star will sit out the resumed season and continue rehab for full return in 2020-21. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

The four-time All-Star is currently working his way back from an ACL tear he sustained last summer while working out. It's the third major injury in two seasons for Cousins, who has also dealt with quad and Achilles tendon issues.

He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer but did not appear in a game before being released in February.

Cousins, 30, last played during the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors, where he averaged 16.3 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game in 30 games played.