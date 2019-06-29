The Lakers' options to fill their roster in free agency

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, NBA free agent Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona.

NBA free agent Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Mirotic was in the market for $45-50M total in contract in the NBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

Mirotic, 28, was in the market for a $45-50 million contract total in the NBA.

In 2018-19, Mirotic averaged 15.2 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks from the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team trade involving Jason Smith, Thon Maker and Stanley Johnson.

Mirotic missed the final 11 regular-season games after suffering a fractured left thumb before returning for the opening game for the playoffs. He averaged 9.5 PPG and 4.3 RPG for the Bucks throughout the playoffs, as Milwaukee went to the Eastern Conference finals before bowing out in six games to the Toronto Raptors.